The Sounds of farmers‘ markets

Farmers’ markets in Prague

A short distance from the city centre, the embankment Rašínovo nábřeží in Prague is filled with lovers of fresh, local products on Saturdays. The atmosphere of farmers’ markets, with their tastings, seating and often music, attracts locals and tourists. In recent years the number of markets has risen steadily and there are now more than 20 each week in the Czech capital alone. This signifies a revival of sales of fresh foods from regional producers, which was forcibly interrupted during the Communist period.

Market in Bern (Switzerland)

For over 130 years, a weekly market has been held on the Bundesplatz near the historic old town of the Swiss capital Bern. Local farmers offer their specialities directly in front of the parliament building. Not only many people from the population visit the market. It also attracts tourists - and sometimes you even see a minister shopping.

Market in Montreal (Quebec, Canada)

The Jean Talon Market, founded in Montreal in 1933 and named in honour of the first governor of New France, is one of the largest markets in North America. It is open during the four seasons. Its visitors - more than 2.5 million in 2018, including tourists - purchase fruits, vegetables, produce, herbs and flowers from local farmers whose farms are generally within 50 km from the market.

Located in the district of Little Italy, this multicultural market is famous for the wealth of organic produce and regional products of the province of Quebec it offers to its visitors.

These "scenes of life" were captured between the end of summer and Christmas 2018.

Market in Warsaw (Poland)

Hala Mirowska is one of the largest markets in Warsaw. It was constructed in the beginning of the 20th century. The building was bombed during the Warsaw Uprising in 1944. Rebuilt in the 1950s, it was restored to its original function as a market and is now a place where different generations meet. It is also a popular spot for tourists, who come here to look for traditional and regional polish products, like sauerkraut, beetroot, sour cream, mushrooms, honey, fresh herbs, smoked cheese and sausage. The market consists also of a modern and very chic hall, but the real charm can be found only in the old area of the market.

Market in Bucharest (Romania)

The “Matache Măcelaru” Market is located within walking distance from North Station, the main train station in Bucharest, at the crossroads of Calea Griviței and Calea Buzești, the favourite place of merchants and tradesmen in the late 19th Century. One of them was butcher Loloescu Matache. He started doing business in the wake of the Romanian War of Independence, around 1879, when he started building the famous Matache hall, which has recently been demolished. Back then, the market was located on the outskirts of Bucharest. In 1948, it became the “Ilie Pintilie” state-owned market, named after a former Romanian communist leader. In the “Drumul Taberei” district in Bucharest, the main market has borne the name of another communist politician, Alexandru Moghioroş, for a long time. Soon after the fall of communism, it was renamed after the famous Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache. Going beyond its name, it is still the market of choice for the district dwellers.

Project ‘The Sounds of...’

