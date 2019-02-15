Most Czechs enjoy winter sports and are willing to spend large sums of money on holidays at ski resorts at home and abroad. The Alps are traditionally a popular holiday destination, but the favourable weather conditions this winter offer great opportunities for skiing at home - in the Krkonoše Mountains, the Šumava Mountains, the Jizera Mountains and the Beskydy Mountains. In addition to skiing, the most popular winter pastimes are tobogganing and bobsleighing.