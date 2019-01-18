Popular winter pastime in Prague

Ian Willoughby
18-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

While most of the Czech Republic saw heavy snowfall with the start of the New Year, Prague remained mostly dry with not a snowflake in sight. With grey and dreary weather, the capital city offers few options in terms of winter diversions. Luckily winter sports enthusiasts stuck in the city can head for one of the outdoor artificial ice rinks that have become a popular tradition in recent years. While they can’t match the magic of skating on frozen lakes and rivers, they offer good winter entertainment close to home. One outdoor skating rink is open to the public on Prague’s Ovocný trh, another is located at Letná.

Related articles
Photo: Iglou

Igloos and thick socks: novel ideas help keep Czech homeless warm

There are currently thousands of homeless people across the Czech Republic and deaths and severe cases of frostbite have already been…
Illustrative photo: CTK

Nordic skating great way to explore countryside, says enthusiast

Jan Stodola is an outdoor skating enthusiast and one of the authors of an unusual guide to natural ice skating in Czech Republic. I…
Photo: Filip Jandourek

Czech wine growers count cost of severe frost

Czech wine growers say severe frost which occurred at the end of April is likely to cost them around half a billion crowns. A national…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards