Popular winter pastime in Prague

While most of the Czech Republic saw heavy snowfall with the start of the New Year, Prague remained mostly dry with not a snowflake in sight. With grey and dreary weather, the capital city offers few options in terms of winter diversions. Luckily winter sports enthusiasts stuck in the city can head for one of the outdoor artificial ice rinks that have become a popular tradition in recent years. While they can’t match the magic of skating on frozen lakes and rivers, they offer good winter entertainment close to home. One outdoor skating rink is open to the public on Prague’s Ovocný trh, another is located at Letná.