Zvíře jménem Podzim conjure autumnal atmosphere on new LP Září

The music project Zvíře jménem Podzim (An Animal Named Autumn) is the brainchild of Jakub König, who also goes by the name Kittchen. However, on Září, their recently released second LP, Zvíře jménem Podzim have expanded to become a veritable orchestra and now include such players as Terezie Kovalová, Tomáš Neuwerth, Marie Puttnerová, Ondřej Mataj, Ondřej Zátka and Veronika Linhartová. Ably abetted by producers Aid Kid and Pjoni, the collective’s second LP is a triumph. It combines beats, strings, lots of atmospheric detail, great vocals and lyrics crammed with references to nature, animals and decay and is being described as one of the domestic releases of 2019.