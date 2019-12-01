Zvíře jménem Podzim conjure autumnal atmosphere on new LP Září

The music project Zvíře jménem Podzim (An Animal Named Autumn) is the brainchild of Jakub König, who also goes by the name Kittchen. However, on Září, their recently released second LP, Zvíře jménem Podzim have expanded to become a veritable orchestra and now include such players as Terezie Kovalová, Tomáš Neuwerth, Marie Puttnerová, Ondřej Mataj, Ondřej Zátka and Veronika Linhartová. Ably abetted by producers Aid Kid and Pjoni, the collective’s second LP is a triumph. It combines beats, strings, lots of atmospheric detail, great vocals and lyrics crammed with references to nature, animals and decay and is being described as one of the domestic releases of 2019.
Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago tells the tale of Czech immigrants who helped build the city
Why are Russian and Chinese spying activities in Czech Republic so intense and how exactly do they do it?
Study: Airbnb to push Prague citizens out of wider city centre
Over 1,000 skeletons discovered during renovation of Kutná Hora “bone church”
Prague’s historical Koh-i-noor factory to be converted into residential area