Zrní get political but still find peace on new LP

Ian Willoughby
15-03-2020
Zrní, photo: Ben Skála, CC BY-SA 3.0Zrní, photo: Ben Skála, CC BY-SA 3.0 The Kladno quintet Zrní have just returned with a new LP, Nebeský Klid (Heavenly Peace). Last year the quirky alt-rock band dedicated themselves to the memory of Václav Havel, performing at the late dissident-turned-president’s country residence and at a prison where he was held under communism, which may explain (along with the fact several members have become fathers) a fresh focus on social and political issues in the record’s lyrics. However, with help from producers Pjoni and Ondřej Ježek, Zrní employ electronic elements to keep the sound just as diverting as the words.

