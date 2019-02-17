Violin virtuoso Václav Hudeček and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: the most successful classical recording in the Czech Republic’s history

Václav Hudeček, photo: Jiří Sedláček - Frettie, Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0Václav Hudeček, photo: Jiří Sedláček - Frettie, Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0 Václav Hudeček got his first violin at the age of five and at 15 he performed at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The exceptionally talented young man studied at the Prague Music Conservatory and was one of David Oistrakh’s last students. In a career spanning more than half a century Hudeček has performed the world over, playing in the most prestigious venues and appearing at festivals in Europe, Japan, and Australia. Hudeček has also presented master classes in Canada, Germany, and Japan, and runs an annual academy for promising young Czech violinists. He plays a violin made by Antonio Stradivari in 1729. This edition of Sunday Music features a selection of his 1992 recording of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with the ensemble Virtuosi di Praga. It is conducted by Pavel Kogan and is the most successful classical recording in the Czech Republic’s history.

