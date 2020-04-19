Veterans Mňága & Žďorp dive beneath surface(s) on latest release

Mňága & Žďorp have been on the go since 1987 but show no signs of flagging on their most recent LP, Třecí plochy (Friction Surfaces). As ever the work of the group, who hail from the small town of Valašské Meziříčí in Moravia, is perhaps most distinguished by the smart, bittersweet lyrics of front man Petr Fiala. However, Mňága & Žďorp’s punchy music doesn’t disappoint either on this their 17th studio record.