Veterans Mňága & Žďorp dive beneath surface(s) on latest release

Mňága & Žďorp have been on the go since 1987 but show no signs of flagging on their most recent LP, Třecí plochy (Friction Surfaces). As ever the work of the group, who hail from the small town of Valašské Meziříčí in Moravia, is perhaps most distinguished by the smart, bittersweet lyrics of front man Petr Fiala. However, Mňága & Žďorp’s punchy music doesn’t disappoint either on this their 17th studio record.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
US-based screenwriter and teacher Milena Jelinek dies at 84
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery