Věra Bílá – the tragic singer who astonished the world with her Romani music

Tom McEnchroe
17-03-2019
Photo: ColumbiaPhoto: Columbia Věra Bílá died of a heart attack this week, days before her scheduled comeback tour. The Roma singer, who was widely regarded as a great talent and once sang to sold out audiences across the world, spent the last years of her life heavily in debt and living in a lodging house. Since her death, many have said that her songs will forever live on as exceptional examples of the world music genre.

