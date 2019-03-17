Věra Bílá – the tragic singer who astonished the world with her Romani music

Věra Bílá died of a heart attack this week, days before her scheduled comeback tour. The Roma singer, who was widely regarded as a great talent and once sang to sold out audiences across the world, spent the last years of her life heavily in debt and living in a lodging house. Since her death, many have said that her songs will forever live on as exceptional examples of the world music genre.
Czech PM tells President Trump he wants to “make the Czech Republic great again“
Russia accused of shady practices in Prague by renting out Czech owned flats to third parties
March 15, 1939 – The day Czechoslovakia ceased to exist
Czech PM says meeting with President Trump is a “restart” in bilateral relations
Tibetan government leader in exile in Prague