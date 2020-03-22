Broadcast Archive

Tribute to Czech queen of jazz and swing Eva Pilarová

Tom McEnchroe
22-03-2020
She was one of the biggest stars on the Czechoslovak music scene during the 1960s and 1970s. Known for her three and a half octave soprano voice and down to earth character, Eva Pilarova remained a popular personality and singer until the day she died, aged 80, on March 14, 2020. With the ongoing coronavirus epidemic a public goodbye with the her has not been possible. However, that does not prevent us from playing Mrs Pilarová's greatest hits.

