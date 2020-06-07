Broadcast Archive

Thom Artway – Czech folk-pop busker turned rising star

Brian Kenety
07-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech folk-pop singer-songwriter Tomáš Maček, frontman of the band Thom Artway – which is also his stage name – cut his teeth busking in the streets of Prague. He first came to national attention thanks to the 2013 film “Křídla Vánoc” (Christmas Wings), the soundtrack of which included his song “Towards the Sun”. He released his debut EP Still Standing in the Unknown that year – half of which he spent traveling in and playing on the streets of Australia. His debut album “Hedgehog” (2016) won two of the Czech music industry’s annual Anděl awards. The following year, Thom Artway was voted Best Newcomer and Best Male Vocalist. This edition of Sunday Music Show features his latest LP, “All I know”.

Tomáš Maček / Thom Artway, photo: Czech RadioTomáš Maček / Thom Artway, photo: Czech Radio

Thom Artway is known for his distinctive voice, impassioned, introspective lyrics and modern take on classic songwriting. His debut single “I Have No Inspiration” dominated the Czech charts for two years. In 2017, he won the International Music Project for Czech Fresh, focused on Czech music exports, which enabled him to shoot a music video in YouTube Space in London and participate in a number of European showcase festivals.

Band Thom Artway
Tomáš Maček – voice, guitar
Ondřej Jurásek – bassguitar
Martin Kudla – piano, guitar
Martin Hrabal – drums
https://en.thomartway.com

Thom Artway is regular at the most prestigious domestic festivals, such as Colours of Ostrava, Metronome, and Rock For People. He has shared stages with the likes of Glen Hansard, Zaz, Kaleo, and Charlie Winston. He makes regular appearances at the most prestigious domestic festivals, such as Colours of Ostrava, Metronome, and Rock For People. He has also recorded duets with the Oscar-winning Czech singer Markéta Irglová and Universal artist Lenny.

The international single “All I Know”, from his eponymous 2019 LP, saw support from the likes of CelebMix, Indie Band Guru and Music Match, among others. The second single, “Sleeping Next To You”, was given props by Clash, Talk About Pop Music, and many more.

Brian Kenety
07-06-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles

Czech singer Lenny wins top categories at Anděl Awards

Czech singer Lenny was the big winner at this year’s Anděl Awards which were handed out during a televised ceremony on Monday, winning…
More
Monthly Quiz