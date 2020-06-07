Thom Artway – Czech folk-pop busker turned rising star

Czech folk-pop singer-songwriter Tomáš Maček, frontman of the band Thom Artway – which is also his stage name – cut his teeth busking in the streets of Prague. He first came to national attention thanks to the 2013 film “Křídla Vánoc” (Christmas Wings), the soundtrack of which included his song “Towards the Sun”. He released his debut EP Still Standing in the Unknown that year – half of which he spent traveling in and playing on the streets of Australia. His debut album “Hedgehog” (2016) won two of the Czech music industry’s annual Anděl awards. The following year, Thom Artway was voted Best Newcomer and Best Male Vocalist. This edition of Sunday Music Show features his latest LP, “All I know”.
Thom Artway is known for his distinctive voice, impassioned, introspective lyrics and modern take on classic songwriting. His debut single “I Have No Inspiration” dominated the Czech charts for two years. In 2017, he won the International Music Project for Czech Fresh, focused on Czech music exports, which enabled him to shoot a music video in YouTube Space in London and participate in a number of European showcase festivals.
Band Thom Artway
Tomáš Maček – voice, guitar
Ondřej Jurásek – bassguitar
Martin Kudla – piano, guitar
Martin Hrabal – drums
https://en.thomartway.com
Thom Artway is regular at the most prestigious domestic festivals, such as Colours of Ostrava, Metronome, and Rock For People. He has shared stages with the likes of Glen Hansard, Zaz, Kaleo, and Charlie Winston. He makes regular appearances at the most prestigious domestic festivals, such as Colours of Ostrava, Metronome, and Rock For People. He has also recorded duets with the Oscar-winning Czech singer Markéta Irglová and Universal artist Lenny.
The international single “All I Know”, from his eponymous 2019 LP, saw support from the likes of CelebMix, Indie Band Guru and Music Match, among others. The second single, “Sleeping Next To You”, was given props by Clash, Talk About Pop Music, and many more.
Czech Republic ready to “normalize” travel with twenty European countries
Czech government reopens borders sooner than planned, special regime with Slovakia
June 1990: When Billy Bragg and Michael Stipe played Olomouc’s outdoor cinema
Official: Covid-19 not primary cause of death in 60 percent of those who have died with disease
“Having 10 percent of guests does not even cover running costs” – Czech hotels face year of low demand