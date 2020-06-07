Thom Artway – Czech folk-pop busker turned rising star

Thom Artway is known for his distinctive voice, impassioned, introspective lyrics and modern take on classic songwriting. His debut single “I Have No Inspiration” dominated the Czech charts for two years. In 2017, he won the International Music Project for Czech Fresh, focused on Czech music exports, which enabled him to shoot a music video in YouTube Space in London and participate in a number of European showcase festivals.

Band Thom Artway

Tomáš Maček – voice, guitar

Ondřej Jurásek – bassguitar

Martin Kudla – piano, guitar

Martin Hrabal – drums

https://en.thomartway.com

Thom Artway is regular at the most prestigious domestic festivals, such as Colours of Ostrava, Metronome, and Rock For People. He has shared stages with the likes of Glen Hansard, Zaz, Kaleo, and Charlie Winston. He has also recorded duets with the Oscar-winning Czech singer Markéta Irglová and Universal artist Lenny.

The international single “All I Know”, from his eponymous 2019 LP, saw support from the likes of CelebMix, Indie Band Guru and Music Match, among others. The second single, “Sleeping Next To You”, was given props by Clash, Talk About Pop Music, and many more.