Broadcast Archive

The Opening of the Wells - Bohuslav Martinů’s tribute to the Moravian Highlands

Tom McEnchroe
26-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Opening of the Wells (Otvírání studánek) is one of Bohuslav Martinů’s most famous compositions. The cantata was written some time between June and July 1955 in France to the text of the poem The Song of the Rubínka Well (píseň o studánce Rubínce) written by Martinů’s friend, poet Miroslav Bureš. Martinů shortened the text, which was inspired by folk traditions of the annual ritual of cleaning and reopening the sources of water around the Moravian village of Tři Studně, and created a warm and captivating composition. It was one of the few works of the composer that was allowed to be performed in communist Czechoslovakia and was used in Vladimír Sís’ 1981 film Otvírání studánek, which was inspired by the Moravian custom and the poem.

Bohuslav Martinů, photo: Fond B. Martinů PoličkaBohuslav Martinů, photo: Fond B. Martinů Polička The cantata was written for two violins, a viola and piano, with a female chorus featuring a soprano, alto, baritone solos and a reciter. It is part of a larger, four-part cycle of cantatas that all revolve around the Moravian Highlands, Martinů's native region. The baritone depicts a pilgrim returning to his native land.

Bohuslav Martinů wished for the cantata to premiere in Polička, the town from which both he and the poet Bureš hailed. However, the first time the composition was played was in Prague sometime in December 1955, possibly on the occasion of Martinů’s birthday. The composer’s correspondence, sent upon learning about the fact, seems to suggest he was disappointed with the decision. However, it was met with critical acclaim.

Tři Studně, photo: Irena Šarounová / Czech RadioTři Studně, photo: Irena Šarounová / Czech Radio Ultimately, Martinů would get his wish fulfilled, with the official premiere being held in Polička on January 7, 1956. He would learn of the performance through a letter sent by the local national council while he was in America. It stated that the performance had been a huge success and was accepted by all participants with spontaneous enthusiasm, who apparently recognised that it had been inspired by the author's love of his homeland, local region and town.

Martinů, who spent the latter part of his life abroad, had hoped to visit Polička once again. However, he died of Hepatitis in Switzerland on August 28, 1959, his wish of returning to Polička unfulfilled.

This version of the cantata was performed by Czech Radio’s Children’s Choir on the occasion of the opening of the annual Days of Bohuslav Martinů music festival 2015. The choir was joined by baritone Roman Janál, reciter Alfred Strejček and the Sedláček Quartet. Veronika Ptáčková played the piano.

Tom McEnchroe
26-04-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS
Related articles
Photo: Nibiru publishers

Jan Dismas Zelenka’s Easter Mass

Jan Dismas Zelenka, (16 October 1679 – 23 December 1745) dubbed the “Czech Bach”, is one of the most significant Baroque composers.…
Vltava in Prague, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Bedřich Smetana’s Vltava marks 145 years since its premiere

The first public performance of Vltava, one of the best known pieces by Bedřich Smetana, took place 145 years ago today. The famous…
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, photo: Filip Jandourek / Czech Radio

“Paralysed” Radio Orchestra reaching audiences through streamed concerts

Impacted like so many others by coronavirus-related restrictions, the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra has found a new way to reach…
More
Monthly Quiz