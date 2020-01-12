The best of Czech classical music, part 1: Dvořák's Slavonic Dance no. 8

The Slavonic Dances by Antonín Dvořák are a series of musical compositions that are inspired by folk music. Through their melodies, the composer evokes the rhythmic and harmonic styles of the musical culture of Slavic nations. The piece exists in two versions, orchestral and piano. It was the orchestral version that became an opus which opened Dvořák’s door to the world and started his dazzling career.

The Best of Czech classical music series was created on the basis of Lukáš Hurník's and Bohuslav Vítek's project "Millenium hits" which was broadcast on Czech Radio Vltava.