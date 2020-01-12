The best of Czech classical music, part 1: Dvořák's Slavonic Dance no. 8

Czech classical music is not only a part of national culture and history, but also of the nation’s soul. This year we have prepared a series on the renowned hits of Czech classical music. You will be familiar with many of them, as they are widely known and regularly performed in concert halls all over the world. The background to their creation and how they were recorded will all be covered by this series in the coming weeks.
The Slavonic Dances by Antonín Dvořák are a series of musical compositions that are inspired by folk music. Through their melodies, the composer evokes the rhythmic and harmonic styles of the musical culture of Slavic nations. The piece exists in two versions, orchestral and piano. It was the orchestral version that became an opus which opened Dvořák’s door to the world and started his dazzling career.
The Best of Czech classical music series was created on the basis of Lukáš Hurník's and Bohuslav Vítek's project "Millenium hits" which was broadcast on Czech Radio Vltava.
