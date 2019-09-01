Sundays on Clarendon Road make solid return with second LP

Ian Willoughby
01-09-2019
Sundays on Clarendon Road, photo: Karolína KetmanováSundays on Clarendon Road, photo: Karolína Ketmanová Sundays on Clarendon Road are a highly impressive Prague-based electronic pop duo comprising Jonáš Zbořil and Jan Tůma. After a hiatus they have returned with their second LP, Solid State, reportedly partly inspired by their rediscovery of the classic Burial record Untrue. The new album is not out on any physical formats whatever, though the tracksuit-clad pair have promised to provide instant soup to buyers who attend live shows planned for the coming months!

