Robert Křesťan - a legend on the Czech folk and bluegrass scene

Czech vocalist, banjo player, composer and translator Robert Křesťan is one of the bright lights on the Czech folk, country and bluegrass scene. In the course of a career spanning more than three decades he has played in several ensembles, coproduced close to twenty CDs and performed at thousands of concerts, including annual tours of the US with his current ensemble Druhá tráva.
