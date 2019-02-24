Punk’s not dead

The roots of Czechoslovak punk stretch 40 years back, to a concert of an alternative band called Extempore. The gig took place on February 23, 1979 in a Prague pub U Zábranských, and featured several cover versions of well-known punk hits. How has the Czech punk scene developed since then? And does punk music still resonate with today’s audiences? Find out more in this edition of Sunday Music Show.
