Pražský výběr leader Michael Kocáb turns 65

Michael Kocáb has been active in politics (he oversaw the withdrawal of Russian troops from Czechoslovakia in the early 1990s) and business. However, he is best known as the leader of the rock group Pražský výběr, who were banned by the Communists in the 1980s before becoming a major live draw the following decade. Kocáb was the band’s singer and songwriter and, following the departure of the other founding members, now heads Pražský výběr II. He turned 65 on Sunday.