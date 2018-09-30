Please the Trees – Guitar band scale new heights with Infinite Dance

Infinite Dance is the fifth and most fully realised LP yet from the Prague guitar-based group Please the Trees. The new record, which was part recorded in San Francisco, features no less a guest than US singer-songwriter John Grant on one song, while ex-Swans man Thor Harris plays marimba on a couple of tracks. Please the Trees are led by Czech music scene stalwart Václav Havelka, who also plays solo, records with lots of other people, is a concert organiser and deejays. The band are set to support Mudhoney on a European tour in November.