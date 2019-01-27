Opera star Štefan Margita ventures into chanson

Štefan Margita was born on August 3, 1956 in the Slovak town of Košice. After graduating from photography school, he went on to study conservatory. The breakthrough in his career came in 1986, when he won the Prague Spring singing competition. Shortly afterwards he signed a contract with the National Theatre Opera in Prague.

Margita gradually made a name for himself, performing on stages all around the world. He triumphed as a soloist at the Vienna opera or the Metropolitan opera in New Yok and has regularly appeared on stage in Chicago, London, Madrid, Tokyo and elsewhere.