Opera singer Dagmar Pecková sings Christmas songs of old Europe

Ruth Fraňková
23-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Photo: archive of Dagmar PeckováPhoto: archive of Dagmar Pecková The world famous mezzo-soprano Dagmar Pecková, in collaboration with Czech composer and conductor Jaroslav Krček and his ensemble Musica Bohemica, has released her debut Christmas album. Called Nativitas, Christmas Songs of Old Europe, it is made up of Czech and Moravian carols, Christmas songs from seventeenth-century Bohemian Baroque hymnbooks as well as old carols of other European nations.

Related articles
Martin Chodúr, photo: Zdeňka Kuchyňová

Martin Chodúr releases collection of best-known Christmas songs

Martin Chodúr, a Czech singer and the winner of the 2009 Czech Pop Idol, has released his first Christmas album called Hallelujah.…
Statue of Saint Wenceslas at Wenceslas square in Prague, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Popular British carol sings the praises of St. Václav

Few people know that Good King Wenceslas, one of the best-known Christmas carols in the English-speaking world sung on the Feast of…
Photo: archive of Hradišťan

Hradišťan and Spirituál kvintet sing Christmas carols

In today’s special Christmas edition of Sunday music show, we’ll be listening a live recording of a concert featuring the Moravian…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards