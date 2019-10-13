Broadcast Archive

Ondřej Havelka – Multi-talented jazz band leader turns 65

13-10-2019
Ondřej Havelka and his Melody Makers, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech RadioOndřej Havelka and his Melody Makers, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech Radio Band leader Ondřej Havelka, with a look straight out of Jeeves and Wooster, has just reached the age of 65. The singer, actor (he has appeared in several movies), theatre, opera and music video director and tap dancer is the most recognizable proponent of interwar jazz in the Czech Republic and has a repertoire jammed with both domestic and English-language classics. He started out in the mid-1970s with the Original Prague Syncopated Orchestra before in 1995 launching a new group, Ondřej Havelka and his Melody Makers, with whom he continues to regularly tread the boards.

