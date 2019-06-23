Nylon Jail – Olomouc band produces arresting material

Olomouc-based independent band Nylon Jail display their ability to rock out to the full on their latest LP, Irreversible Changes. On the record core members Jiřin Jirák and Roman Vičík (who split up a few years ago, only to reform) are joined musicians from the groups OTK, Priessnitz and Muff, as well as a girls’ choir. Nylon Jail were due to play on the Radio Wave stage at Prague’s Metronome music festival on Saturday as one of the contenders in this year’s edition of the Czeching competition.
Lidice – the tragic fate of a village that became a powerful symbol
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Embattled Czech PM launches counter-offensive to win over public in Agrofert dispute
“Let’s not hide the good places – let’s turn the bad places into good ones”: The Honest Guide guys discuss their new book and lots more
PwC report: Prague increasingly attractive for real estate investors