Nylon Jail – Olomouc band produces arresting material

Ian Willoughby
23-06-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Nylon Jail, photo: archive of Nylon JailNylon Jail, photo: archive of Nylon Jail Olomouc-based independent band Nylon Jail display their ability to rock out to the full on their latest LP, Irreversible Changes. On the record core members Jiřin Jirák and Roman Vičík (who split up a few years ago, only to reform) are joined musicians from the groups OTK, Priessnitz and Muff, as well as a girls’ choir. Nylon Jail were due to play on the Radio Wave stage at Prague’s Metronome music festival on Saturday as one of the contenders in this year’s edition of the Czeching competition.

Related articles
Houpací koně, photo: archive of Houpací koně

Houpací koně reach far from bleak pinnacle on Desolation Peak

Houpací koně, who have been determinedly doing their own thing in the north Bohemian town of Ústí nad Labem for over a quarter of a…
Photo: Oficial FB sites

Manon Meurt: Indie group keep it ethereal on debut MMXVIII

Shoegaze, the musical genre marked by washes of effects-driven guitar and ethereal vocals, was born in the UK three decades ago. Among…
Please the Trees, photo: Bet Orten

Please the Trees – Guitar band scale new heights with Infinite Dance

Infinite Dance is the fifth and most fully realised LP yet from the Prague guitar-based group Please the Trees. The new record, which…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards