New album pays tribute to Czech country music legend Michal Tučný

Ruth Fraňková
08-09-2019
Michal Tučný, photo: Bohemianroots, Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0Michal Tučný, photo: Bohemianroots, Wikimedia CC BY-SA 3.0 The Czech rock-pop band Jelen has released a new album paying tribute to the Czech country music legend Michal Tučný. The LP, called Půlnoční vlak Michala Tučného, contains eleven cover versions of the singer’s biggest hits. Tučný’s daughter Michaela appears as a guest singer on several of the songs.

