Naďa Urbánková marks 80th birthday with gold collection

Czech pop and country music legend Naďa Urbánková is celebrating her 80th birthday with a compilation of her most famous songs spanning decades. Some listeners may know her thanks to film roles in musicals such as ‘If a Thousand Clarinets’, where she appeared alongside other rising stars of Czech pop music such as Karel Gott, Waldemar Matuška and Eva Pilarová, to name a few. Urbánková also caught the eye of director Jiří Menzel, who cast her in his 1966 film Closely Watched Trains, which went on to win an Oscar.
Czech pop and country music legend Naďa Urbánková is celebrating her 80th birthday with a compilation of her most famous songs spanning decades. Some listeners may know her thanks to film roles in musicals such as ‘If a Thousand Clarinets’, where she appeared alongside other rising stars of Czech pop music such as Karel Gott, Waldemar Matuška and Eva Pilarová, to name a few. Urbánková also caught the eye of director Jiří Menzel, who cast her in his 1966 film Closely Watched Trains, which went on to win an Oscar.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East