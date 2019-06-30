Naďa Urbánková marks 80th birthday with gold collection

Czech pop and country music legend Naďa Urbánková is celebrating her 80th birthday with a compilation of her most famous songs spanning decades. Some listeners may know her thanks to film roles in musicals such as ‘If a Thousand Clarinets’, where she appeared alongside other rising stars of Czech pop music such as Karel Gott, Waldemar Matuška and Eva Pilarová, to name a few. Urbánková also caught the eye of director Jiří Menzel, who cast her in his 1966 film Closely Watched Trains, which went on to win an Oscar.