Mr. Folxlide – ‘the ultimate balfolk-blues crossover’

Brian Kenety
22-12-2019
Mikuláš Bryan – alias Mr. Folxlide – is a Prague-born poet, award-winning translator of French literature, and musician steeped in blues and folk traditions. He plays on an American cigar box guitar, tuned to an open chord, adapting old time blues for balfolk dancing (“the ultimate balfolk-blues crossover”). This edition of the Sunday Music Show features tracks from Mr. Folxlide’s album “1-4-5”, sung in English and French, replete and resplendent with the “drone, ostinato and simple riffs” found in folk music around the globe.

Monthly Quiz