Monkey Business – Funk stalwarts return with Bad Time for Gentlemen

Ian Willoughby
09-12-2018
Monkey Business, photo: Tomáš Adamec / Czech RadioMonkey Business, photo: Tomáš Adamec / Czech Radio The Prague funk group Monkey Business, known for their highly entertaining live shows, have just launched their ninth LP, Bad Time for Gentlemen. Fronted by singer and keyboardist Roman Holý and showman vocalist Matěj Ruppert, the band have been around for almost two decades and released their debut LP in 2000. The titles on their newest album – including Worst Lover Ever, Too Fat to Work and Sweet Years of Procrastination – show that Monkey Business still possess the sense of fun that won them fans around the country in the first place.

