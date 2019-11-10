Broadcast Archive

Minus123minut cut eclectic new LP after 10-year break

Brian Kenety
10-11-2019
Minus123minut, photo: archive of Minus123minutMinus123minut, photo: archive of Minus123minut At the turn of the millennium, the group ‘minus123minut’ was among the most innovative and important of Czech bands, known for their live shows and heady mix of rock, jazz, blues and funk. The band was named Discovery of the Year in 1999, cut a few LPs, toured Europe, and then broke up in 2009 after the release of their album ‘Dream’. A few years ago, original singer-guitarist Zdeněk Bína and lyricist-bassist Fredrik Janáček reformed the band, along with Slovak drummer and vibraphone player Dano Šoltis. Today’s show features their newly released comeback album, ‘Les’ (Forest).

