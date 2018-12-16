Martin Chodúr releases collection of best-known Christmas songs

Ruth Fraňková
16-12-2018
Martin Chodúr, photo: Zdeňka KuchyňováMartin Chodúr, photo: Zdeňka Kuchyňová Martin Chodúr, a Czech singer and the winner of the 2009 Czech Pop Idol, has released his first Christmas album called Hallelujah. It contains cover-versions of some of the best-known Christmas songs, such as Oh, Holy Night or I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day, as well as a couple of traditional Czech carols. Martin Chodúr is accompanied by the Janáček Philharmonic Orchestra headed by Marek Prášil.

