Manon Meurt: Indie group keep it ethereal on debut MMXVIII

Ian Willoughby
06-01-2019
Shoegaze, the musical genre marked by washes of effects-driven guitar and ethereal vocals, was born in the UK three decades ago. Among those keeping it alive and well today are Manon Meurt, a young band from the Central Bohemian town of Rakovník. Though indebted to My Bloody Valentine and others, the indie outfit’s recently released debut LP MMXVIII (produced by The Ecstasy of St. Theresa founder Jan P. Muchow) more than stands comparison to much of the shoegaze canon.

