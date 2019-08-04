Lenka Dusilová’s project MONUMENT / UM raises money for run-down sites

VJ Aeldryn, Lenka Dusilová, photo: Jiří PrincVJ Aeldryn, Lenka Dusilová, photo: Jiří Princ

Czech award-winning singer and songwriter Lenka Dusilová has launched a new project aimed at raising funds to repair dilapidated historical landmarks in the former Sudetenland in north and west Bohemia. The four-part music and visual show, called MONUMENT / UM, features video-mapping by VJ Aeldryn. The second part of the series took place this Saturday in the medieval castle Haunštejn in Ostrov nad Ohří.

