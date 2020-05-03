Broadcast Archive

Khoiba: "on the edge" of multiple genres

Brian Kenety
03-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Khoiba are known for melding electronics and melodic guitars in combination with downtempo rhythms. They released an eponymous LP last year and featured at the Colours of Ostrava festival, having reformed after a decade-long hiatus. Khoiba features singer Ema Brabcová with Filip Míšek on guitar. They have tended not to have a regular drummer but rather invite musicians to collaborate. Khoiba describe their style as “atmospheric pop full of melancholy and positive emotions.”

Related articles
Jan P. Muchow, photo: Michal Sváček / Supraphon

Jan P. Muchow: In Ecstasy of St. Theresa we didn't appreciate the opportunity we had

Born in the then East Germany, musician and producer Jan P. Muchow (48) moved to Prague with his family as a small child and in his…
B4, photo: Janek Jiříček

B4 – Pair win plaudits with latest LP Plastová okna

B4 have been around in different forms for over two decades but now comprise the duo of David Freudl and Tomáš Procházka. The outfit…
Zvíře jménem Podzim, photo: Tereza Kunderová

Zvíře jménem Podzim conjure autumnal atmosphere on new LP Září

The music project Zvíře jménem Podzim (An Animal Named Autumn) is the brainchild of Jakub König, who also goes by the name Kittchen.…
More
Monthly Quiz