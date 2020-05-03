Khoiba: "on the edge" of multiple genres

Khoiba are known for melding electronics and melodic guitars in combination with downtempo rhythms. They released an eponymous LP last year and featured at the Colours of Ostrava festival, having reformed after a decade-long hiatus. Khoiba features singer Ema Brabcová with Filip Míšek on guitar. They have tended not to have a regular drummer but rather invite musicians to collaborate. Khoiba describe their style as “atmospheric pop full of melancholy and positive emotions.”