Karel Plíhal – one of Moravia’s most beloved, and jazziest, folk singers

Karel Plíhal, photo: Tomáš Vodňanský, Czech RadioKarel Plíhal, photo: Tomáš Vodňanský, Czech Radio Moravian-born folk singer, songwriter and music producer Karel Plíhal first picked up a guitar when he was fifteen, and got into the underground music scene with country-swing bands while studying mechanical engineering in Olomouc. Before signing a record deal in 1985 when in his mid-twenties, he also worked as a designer and boilerman at the local theatre. Plíhal was introduced to a new generation of fans thanks to his role in the 2002 mockumentary Rok ďábla (Year of the Devil), about a foreign filmmaker who heads to the Czech Republic to make a film about curing alcoholism. Over the past three decades he has experimented with country, folk, and jazz themes.

