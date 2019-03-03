Karel Kryl – Singer who put poetry in protest born 75 years ago OTD

Ian Willoughby
03-03-2019
Karel Kryl, photo: archive of Czech Center MunichKarel Kryl, photo: archive of Czech Center Munich Karel Kryl, perhaps the greatest Czech protest singer ever, was born on this day 75 years ago. Kryl’s spare and highly poetic songs such as Bratříčku zavírej vrátka (Close the Gate, Little Brother), composed in the wake of the Soviet-led invasion of 1968, reflected the frustrations of many Czechoslovaks and remain popular to this day. This year is also the 25th anniversary of the folk artist’s premature death at the age of 49.

