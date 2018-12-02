Karel Gott releases new CD

Karel Gott is unquestionably one of the most successful figures in the history of Czech show business. Over the course of his career, spanning over six decades, he collected more than 40 Golden Nightingales Awards as the country’s most popular singer and recorded over 100 albums. At the age of 79, Karel Gott is still going strong. He has successfully overcome cancer to return on stage and release a new album.
He also achieved considerable success in Germany and Austria, where he is known as “the Golden Voice of Prague.” He received standing ovations in Prague’s Lucerna Music Hall but also in New York’s Carnegie Hall, Moscow’s Kremlin Palaces of Congress and Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast. At the age of 79, Karel Gott is still going strong. He has successfully overcome cancer to return on stage and release a new album. Its title song, called Ta Pravá, or The Right One, looks back at his own life.
Czech property price rises slow – but not in Prague
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
“Dangerous” Russia a threat to Czech Republic and EU, says Czech foreign minister