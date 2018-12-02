Karel Gott releases new CD

Ruth Fraňková
02-12-2018
Karel Gott is unquestionably one of the most successful figures in the history of Czech show business. Over the course of his career, spanning over six decades, he collected more than 40 Golden Nightingales Awards as the country’s most popular singer and recorded over 100 albums. At the age of 79, Karel Gott is still going strong. He has successfully overcome cancer to return on stage and release a new album.

Karel Gott, photo: Khalil Baalbaki / Czech Radio He also achieved considerable success in Germany and Austria, where he is known as "the Golden Voice of Prague." He received standing ovations in Prague's Lucerna Music Hall but also in New York's Carnegie Hall, Moscow's Kremlin Palaces of Congress and Berlin's Friedrichstadt-Palast. Its title song, called Ta Pravá, or The Right One, looks back at his own life.

