Karel Gott releases new CD

He also achieved considerable success in Germany and Austria, where he is known as “the Golden Voice of Prague.” He received standing ovations in Prague’s Lucerna Music Hall but also in New York’s Carnegie Hall, Moscow’s Kremlin Palaces of Congress and Berlin’s Friedrichstadt-Palast. At the age of 79, Karel Gott is still going strong. He has successfully overcome cancer to return on stage and release a new album. Its title song, called Ta Pravá, or The Right One, looks back at his own life.