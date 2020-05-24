Kalle – Leading Czech indie band go acoustic on latest release

Kalle, who have been stalwarts of the Czech independent scene since the middle of the decade, recently returned with a true treat for fans, the six-track mini album Songs with the Acoustic Band. The intimate new work by guitarist David Zeman and singer Veronika Buriánková really highlights Kalle’s strong points and its lead track Humans recently topped the weekly listeners’ poll on Prague station Radio 1.
