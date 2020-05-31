Broadcast Archive

Jazz guitarist Rudy Linka celebrates 60th birthday

Tom McEnchroe
31-05-2020
The acclaimed Czech Jazz guitarist and TV show host Rudy Linka celebrated his 60th birthday this Friday. The Prague-born musician defected to Sweden in 1980 and went on to forge a successful career in the west, studying under Jazz greats such as John Abercrombie, Jim Hall and John Scofield before leading his own group. On that occasion our Sunday Music Show features some of the songs from Link'a recent 2012 album Re:Connect.

