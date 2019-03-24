Javory: folk music with a difference

Javory, photo: archive of JavoryJavory, photo: archive of Javory Long before the term world music became widely used the brother-and sister duo Petr and Hana Ulrychovi played Moravian folk songs with electric guitars. Later, in search of a more authentic sound, they introduced acoustic instruments as well. The band Javory, which they established 45 years ago, is still going strong largely because of their ability to merge different genres and present Moravian folk songs in a different light, making them attractive to a younger audience. This year Hana and Petr are celebrating 55 years on stage and more than 30 CDs under their belt with a new release of their band’s most successful album Nikola Šuhaj Loupežník.

