In memoriam: Karel Gott, the ‘Bohemian nightingale’

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, passed away this week at the age of 80. Over the course of a career spanning nearly six decades, the celebrated showman sold tens of million of albums. Known as the “Golden Voice of Prague” at home, he was voted the country's most popular singer a record 42 times. He also had legions of fans across Europe, especially in Russia and Germany, where he was known as “The Bohemian nightingale”. We take a look back at his extraordinary musical legacy.
How I became a Czech citizen
Post-apocalyptic skyscraper, co-designed by David Černý, set to be country’s tallest building
Czech pop music legend Karel Gott dies at the age of 80
Czech festival honours ‘Good King’ Wenceslas, patron saint of beer (and Bohemia)
Prague to buy dozens of intersections to improve traffic flow in the city