In memoriam: Karel Gott, the ‘Bohemian nightingale’

Karel Gott, the undisputed king of Czech pop music, passed away this week at the age of 80. Over the course of a career spanning nearly six decades, the celebrated showman sold tens of million of albums. Known as the “Golden Voice of Prague” at home, he was voted the country's most popular singer a record 42 times. He also had legions of fans across Europe, especially in Russia and Germany, where he was known as “The Bohemian nightingale”. We take a look back at his extraordinary musical legacy.