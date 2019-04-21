Hradišťan sings Easter songs and carols

Our Easter Sunday music show is dedicated to an album called Studánko Rubínko or Ruby Well by the band Hradišťan, one of the country’s most respected performers of folk music. The album, intended for children and their parents, includes songs, nursery rhymes, poems and carols, connected with spring time and Easter.

The album is framed by verses by Miroslav Bureš, known from Bohuslav Martinů’s famous cantata ‘The Opening of the Wells’. In the opening song, they were put to music by the band’s leader, Jiří Pavlica.