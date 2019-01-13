Houpací koně reach far from bleak pinnacle on Desolation Peak

Ian Willoughby
13-01-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Houpací koně, photo: archive of Houpací koněHoupací koně, photo: archive of Houpací koně Houpací koně, who have been determinedly doing their own thing in the north Bohemian town of Ústí nad Labem for over a quarter of a century now, recently released their eighth LP of expansive guitar-based rock. Though title track Desolation Peak and other tracks have English titles, the record again features finely-honed Czech lyrics from group leader Jiří Imlauf.

Related articles
Please the Trees, photo: Bet Orten

Please the Trees – Guitar band scale new heights with Infinite Dance

Infinite Dance is the fifth and most fully realised LP yet from the Prague guitar-based group Please the Trees. The new record, which…
Pacino, photo: Wojciech Augustyniak

Pacino: Silesians bring the noise on debut

Three-piece Pacino combine indie rock, post rock and punk vocals on Půl litru země, dubbed one of the most distinctive Czech releases…
Fin Greenall, photo: Ian Willoughby

Fink: I pondered buying flat in early ‘90s Prague

UK musician Fink has been coming to Prague for 25 years. He discusses his ties to the city – and why his band tours the former Eastern…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards