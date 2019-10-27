Broadcast Archive

Hana Hegerová – the voice of Czechoslovak chanson

Tom McEnchroe
27-10-2019
Hana Hegerová, Waldemar Matuška, photo: Czech TelevisionHana Hegerová, Waldemar Matuška, photo: Czech Television Hana Hegerová, who is sometimes nicknamed the Czechoslovakia’s Edith Piaf, celebrated her 88th birthday this month. Known for her ability to dramatically interpret lyrics, the Bratislava born singer and actress dominated the Czechoslovak chanson scene for many decades and received critical acclaim from abroad.

