‘Golden Kid’ Václav Neckář still going strong at 75

Ruth Fraňková
10-02-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Photo: SupraphonPhoto: Supraphon Czech pop-singer Václav Neckář is perhaps best-known for his role of Jiří Hrma in the Oscar-winning film Closely Watched Trains by Jiří Menzel. He enjoyed his biggest popularity as a singer in the 1960s and 1970s as part of the Golden Kids trio. Despite recently turning 75, Neckář continues to perform and sell out concert halls all around the country.

Related articles
Lake Malawi, photo: ČTK/Ondřej Deml

Lake Malawi frontman honoured to represent Czechia at Eurovision

The band Lake Malawi will represent the Czech Republic at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Tel Aviv in May. The indie-pop…
Photo: archive of Dagmar Pecková

Opera singer Dagmar Pecková sings Christmas songs of old Europe

The world famous mezzo-soprano Dagmar Pecková, in collaboration with Czech composer and conductor Jaroslav Krček and his ensemble Musica…
Martin Chodúr, photo: Zdeňka Kuchyňová

Martin Chodúr releases collection of best-known Christmas songs

Martin Chodúr, a Czech singer and the winner of the 2009 Czech Pop Idol, has released his first Christmas album called Hallelujah.…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards