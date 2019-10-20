Broadcast Archive

First recording of long-forgotten Dvořák opera King and Collier

Daniela Lazarová
20-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Kateřina Kněžíková, Richard Samek, Tomáš Brauner, photo: archive of Dvořákova Praha festivalKateřina Kněžíková, Richard Samek, Tomáš Brauner, photo: archive of Dvořákova Praha festival The Dvořák Prague Festival held in September offered opera buffs a special treat: a performance of the generally unknown opera King and Collier, from Dvořák’s early period which was never performed during the composer’s lifetime. Its first and last production took place in 1929 at the National Theatre. And because the opera was never recorded, its 2019 premiere in the form of a concert performance afforded the unique opportunity of hearing music by Dvořák that was entirely new to listeners. The honour of resurrecting this forgotten score was accepted by a star-studded cast of Czech opera soloists led by conductor Tomáš Brauner with the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Prague Philharmonic Choir.

Related articles
Prague State Opera, photo: Tomáš Adamec / Czech Radio

Strike alert! Czech opera singers demand ‘auditions’ for top National Theatre posts

National Theatre artists, mainly opera singers, are threatening to strike if the newly appointed culture minister rejects their demand…
Ivo Pogorelich, photo: archive of Dvořákova Praha festival

Pianist Pogorelich among stars of this year’s Dvořák Prague

The annual Dvořák Prague festival, dedicated to one of the country’s greatest composers of all time, gets underway at the Rudofinum…
Adam Plachetka, photo: David Josek, ČTK/AP

Baritone Adam Plachetka launches new record – and sings to audience in bathtubs

The renowned Czech baritone Adam Plachetka launched his new CD on Wednesday. Called Winter Journey, the album contains his renditions…
More
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards