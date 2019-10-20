First recording of long-forgotten Dvořák opera King and Collier

The Dvořák Prague Festival held in September offered opera buffs a special treat: a performance of the generally unknown opera King and Collier, from Dvořák’s early period which was never performed during the composer’s lifetime. Its first and last production took place in 1929 at the National Theatre. And because the opera was never recorded, its 2019 premiere in the form of a concert performance afforded the unique opportunity of hearing music by Dvořák that was entirely new to listeners. The honour of resurrecting this forgotten score was accepted by a star-studded cast of Czech opera soloists led by conductor Tomáš Brauner with the Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the Prague Philharmonic Choir.