Dan Bárta and Illustratosphere release new album

After a break of six years, Dan Bárta, one of the country’s most versatile singers, is back with a new album. The LP, called Kráska a zvířený prach or Beauty and Blowing Dust. The collection of thirteen songs is Bárta’s fifth studio album recorded with the band Illustratosphere.

The LP was first introduced at a concert at the Czech Radio building on March 10, just days before the album’s official release. Sadly, it was also Dan Bárta’s last public performance, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour which was supposed to accompany the launch of the new album has had to be postponed indefinitely.