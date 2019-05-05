Czech singer-songwriter Ivan Hlas celebrates 65th birthday

Ruth Fraňková
05-05-2019
Ivan Hlas Trio (Ivan Hlas in the center), photo: David Sedlecký, CC BY-SA 4.0Ivan Hlas Trio (Ivan Hlas in the center), photo: David Sedlecký, CC BY-SA 4.0 The well-known Czech musician Ivan Hlas is celebrating his 65th birthday. The singer, songwriter and guitarist has been a fixture on the domestic music scene for over five decades. He started performing in the late 1960s with his friends from the Prague neighbourhood of Hanspaulka and enjoyed the biggest popularity in the 1990s, after receiving the Czech Lion for Best Original Score for Jan Hřebejk`s film The Big Beat or Šakalí Léta.

