Czech music scene mourns loss of violinist and folk musician Jitka Šuranská

Ruth Fraňková
03-11-2019
Jitka Šuranská, photo: Donald Judge, CC BY 2.0Jitka Šuranská, photo: Donald Judge, CC BY 2.0 Czech violinist and folk music singer Jitka Šuranská passed away this week at the age of 41. The three-time Anděl Award winner trained as a classical violinist, but she also became a star on the folk and world music scene, recording a series of albums with traditional folk music. She was hailed by her colleagues for pushing the genre in new creative directions.

