Czech blues legend Luboš Andršt

Andršt turned 70 on September 26th and his birthday concert at Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar and on stage with him were musicians Michal Pavlicek, Michal Prokop and percussionist Imran Musa Zangi among others.

In this edition of Sunday Music we’ll play a selection from his 2017 album Time’s Arrow – a collection of songs from his days with the blues-rock group Energit (and the debut album which was never released because it was banned by the Communist authorities) as well as a few other hits over time.