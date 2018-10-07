Czech blues legend Luboš Andršt

Luboš Andršt is a Czech blues, jazz and art-rock guitarist. In a career spanning close to half a century he has produced over a dozen solo albums, collaborated with leading music ensembles and played with the likes of Paul Jones, Dan Gillespie Katie Webster and B.B. King.

Luboš Andršt, photo: Michaela Doubravová / Czech RadioLuboš Andršt, photo: Michaela Doubravová / Czech Radio Andršt turned 70 on September 26th and his birthday concert at Prague’s Lucerna Music Bar and on stage with him were musicians Michal Pavlicek, Michal Prokop and percussionist Imran Musa Zangi among others.

In this edition of Sunday Music we’ll play a selection from his 2017 album Time’s Arrow – a collection of songs from his days with the blues-rock group Energit (and the debut album which was never released because it was banned by the Communist authorities) as well as a few other hits over time.

