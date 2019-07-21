Colours of Ostrava brings leading Czech and international bands to steel capital of Czech Republic

Colours of Ostrava, photo: ČTK/Jaroslav OžanaColours of Ostrava, photo: ČTK/Jaroslav Ožana This week one of the country’s most famous annual music festivals, Colours of Ostrava, took place in the largest city of Czech Silesia. This year the festival boasted some truly major artists, including the legendary rock band The Cure, as well as Florence + The Machine, Rag’n’Bone Man and Mogwai. While the festival’s international line-up made it attractive to wide audiences, many of the country’s leading musicians also performed at the event. In this week’s Sunday Music Show we introduce you to some of their most famous tracks.

