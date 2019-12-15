Classic Vladimír Merta debut gets fresh vinyl release 50 years later

Vladimír Merta’s debut album, Ballades de Prague, was released in January 1969 in Paris, where he studied at the time. The LP originated by coincidence, when the head of a French recording company happened to hear Merta signing and offered him a contract.

Although there were plans to release it also in his home country, the communist authorities were not inclined towards the idea. Indeed, the semi-official musician was only allowed to launch his first Czechoslovak album in 1978 and his second album was only issued after the fall to the Iron Curtain.