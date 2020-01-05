Broadcast Archive

B4 – Pair win plaudits with latest LP Plastová okna

Ian Willoughby
05-01-2020
B4, photo: Janek JiříčekB4, photo: Janek Jiříček B4 have been around in different forms for over two decades but now comprise the duo of David Freudl and Tomáš Procházka. The outfit are self-proclaimed adherents of krautrock and their online profile refers to such names as Can, Nurse with Wound, Einstuerzende Neubauten and Money Mark, though they also bring to mind Warp acts such as Plone. Their latest release Plastová okna (Plastic Windows) placed third in Radio Wave’s top 10 Czech LPs of 2019.

