B4 – Pair win plaudits with latest LP Plastová okna

B4 have been around in different forms for over two decades but now comprise the duo of David Freudl and Tomáš Procházka. The outfit are self-proclaimed adherents of krautrock and their online profile refers to such names as Can, Nurse with Wound, Einstuerzende Neubauten and Money Mark, though they also bring to mind Warp acts such as Plone. Their latest release Plastová okna (Plastic Windows) placed third in Radio Wave’s top 10 Czech LPs of 2019.
President Zeman uses Christmas message to warn against green ‘false prophets’
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Czech rail operators to plough billions into fleets in coming years
Most popular articles of 2019
From Lukashenko’s Wrath to “goulash on steroids” – the Václav Havel cookbook