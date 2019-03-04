Sports News

Sáblíková wins gold and sets two new world records

The Czech ice skater Martina Sáblíková won her 20th world championship title at the world all-round speed skating event in Calgary on Sunday. The 31-year-old, who had to practice skating moves in her parents’ flat as a child, also set new world record times on the 3000m and 5000m distances. Sáblíková’s can now add this title in the all-round speed skating category to the four she already has.

Football: Slavia maintains lead after controversial goal

In the premier tier of the Czech football league, Slavia maintain their lead after a 3:0 win away at Bohemians 1905. However, the clash has become the most discussed game in Czech football this week. Slavia’s first goal came after the Bohemians players started celebrating their own goal, which would have taken them into a 1:0 lead, but after consulting with the video record, the referee called a foul the home team had committed in Slavia’s penalty area seconds before Bohemians scored and the league leaders then scored from the resulting penalty, shocking the still celebrating home fans.

While the referee’s call has been judged as being correct, Bohemians’s coach Martin Hašek told O2 TV he had a different opinion.

“That moment affected the whole game. I think this was wrongly handled by the referee and his colleague handling the video.”

Second placed Plzen also won their home game against FK Jablonec, but still trail Slavia by three points.

Hockey: Třinec narrow down Liberec’s lead in the Extraliga

Extraliga leaders Bílí Tygři Liberec continued their string of bad results on Sunday losing 2:3 in overtime to title defenders Kometa Brno. Second placed HC Oceláři Třinec thus managed to narrow down Liberec’s lead to just two points after they beat Plzen away 2:1.

European Indoor Championships end badly for Czech athletes

This past weekend in Glasgow Czech athletes had to endure their worst European Indoor Championships result since 1994. Whereas two years ago strong track racing results helped the Czech Republic place fifth overall in the countries medals list, this year they had to settle for the bottom spot together with Hungary and Lithuania.

The winner of the Czech Republic’s only medal, Tomáš Staněk, who won bronze in shot put, told Czech Television he was happy to get on the podium after being plagued with muscle problems.

“After a season of injuries I can just say thank God that I got some medal out of it.”

Tomáš Klinský wins silver at the Winter Universiade super-G

20-year-old Tomáš Klinský, a student at the Czech Technical University in Prague, managed to win a silver medal in the super-G at the Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk. Klinský missed out on the top spot by two-tenths of a second allowing Lukas Zippert from Switzerland to take gold. The Czechs were less lucky in the women’s’ super-G, where Veronika Čamková and Tereza Nová both took fourth spot after having exactly the same time.